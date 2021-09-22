The Station Hosting Music on the Patio this Saturday

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – The Station: A Gathering Place will host their Autumn version of live Music on the Patio, Saturday, Sept. 25. Pinto Beans and Cornbread will be ready at 6 pm, with the musicians starting around 7 pm. In addition to the music and pinto beans, Shae’s Southern Cup will be open for business and will also host a grand opening at 7:30 pm.

In addition to this, Brittney Murchison’s new on-site hair salon, Magnolia Beauty Parlor will have a grand opening during the evening. Please come out and support these new businesses and their effort to contribute to Grapeland and the surrounding areas.

The evening will also see the opening of a community book exchange location. The Book Station will be located on the patio and will provide a place for children, as well as adults to pick out a book, enjoy it and return another to The Book Station. You can enjoy your book anytime on the patio or take it with you.

Remember to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music and outdoor fellowship, a bowl of pintos beans and cornbread and an assortment of drink choices from Shae’s Southern Cup.

For more information email: tj.hassell@icloud.com or text/call 903-513-4938.