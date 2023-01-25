Bryant Alfred “Hoss” Ellis, age 60 of Crockett, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 in Crockett.

He was born January 24, 1962 in Rusk to parents, J.L. Ellis and Wonnell Henley Ellis. Hoss in his early years worked as a brick layer and later in life as a truck driver.

Hoss is survived by sisters, Glenda Ellis Vest of Crockett, Lisa Graham and husband, Todd of Crockett; nieces and nephews, Rocky McKithern of Crockett, Matthew and Morgan Graham of Crockett, Payton Graham and Abby Pena of Riverside, Jaycee Graham of Crockett, Landon Graham of Crockett, Larry and Gena Thompson of Hubbard, Aaron Thompson and Misty Cowger of Hubbard, Dustin Harrison of Crockett, Valerie Davenport of Crockett, Tiffany and Seth Parker of Conroe; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces however, Cortney, Dustin Jr., and Ethan kept him on his toes.

He was preceded in death by parents, J.L. and Wonnell Ellis; brothers, Ronnie Ellis, Clinton Ellis, Larry Ellis; and great-niece, Hailey Harrison.

Funeral services for Bryant Alfred “Hoss” Ellis were held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment follwed at the Jim English Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

