Huett Edward Bruce was born December 24th, 1924 in Estelline and passed December 31st, 2022 in Elkhart. The 98 years in between was filled with hard work, duty to God and country, family and love. His Heavenly reunion included his parents, Jesse Coleman Bruce and Lena Mae Gibson Bruce; wife, Louise Currie Bruce; daughter, Debra Bruce; grandson, Ricky Mears; brother, Huelin Bruce; and sister, Laverne Bruce Hendry.

Huett served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Battle of the Pacific on the Transport Vessel the USS Lander which played a vital role at Iwo Jima and providing reinforcement troops at Okinawa. The crew of the USS Lander was part of “Operation Magic Carpet” responsible for transporting 1,934 occupational troops and homebound veterans out of Saipan. He married Louise Currie in 1947 and to this union was born Judy Ellen, Coleman, Janis and Debra. As a diesel mechanic he worked for Continental Trailways and later took his trade to Crockett where he opened his own shop and finally ended his professional career when he retired from Vulcraft Steel. Huett and Louise had fun running a resale shop for a short time. In his retirement, he enjoyed caring for his many animals and having the best green garden around. Huett was a deacon at Salmon Baptist Church and it was evident he loved the Word as his Bible was well worn.

No man has ever loved to laugh as Huett Bruce. Even in the darkest moments he would find a way to cut an eye at someone or make a light hearted remark. Those that didn’t know him would have been shocked at his statements but we who knew him best knew that was just his way of finding the silver lining and not wanting to see anyone sad. He was the father of 4, the grandfather of 18 and his great grands and great great grands number at over 50 precious people. Each and every one of them claim to be his favorite, and they are all correct. Huett could turn the most idiotic story into a hilarious tale in which he would laugh the hardest. He repeated his jokes for decades but never failed to be amused by his own wit! He loved his wife Louise more than she knew, as she was his sidekick for 60 years. The two of them together have quite a legacy of faith and family.

Huett is survived by his partner in crime, brother, JC Bruce, children, Judy Shaw and husband, Rex, Coleman Bruce and wife, Najibeh, Janis Pickens. He leaves to cherish his memories many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Elkhart Oaks Care Center where Huett spent the last 3 years of his life.

Funeral services for Huett Edward Bruce were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow in Ivie Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 evening at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home. After the burial friends and family are invited to eat and further congregate in honor of Huett at Mount Olive Church 2863 County Rd 4600, Kennard, Texas.

