Sabrina Ann Goodson Chapman, age 45 of Grapeland passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Grapeland. Sabrina was born November 1, 1979 in Crockett to parents, Dana O’Neil Goodson and Robbie Ellis Goodson. She worked for the U. S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. Sabrina enjoyed her flowers and working in her yard and she loved her family especially her grandbaby.

Sabrina is survived by husband, Stephen Chapman of Grapeland; daughter, Cailyn Arnold and husband, Hunter of Grapeland; son, Carson Chapman of Grapeland; grandson, Colt Arnold of Grapeland; mother, Robbie Goodson of Crockett; brother, Jeremy Goodson and wife, Konnie of Crockett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Rachel Chapman of Grapeland; nieces and nephews, Haylee, Hunter, and Sarah Goodson, Asher and Blakley Chapman; father-in-law, Frank Chapman of Grapeland; aunts and uncles, Nancy Stowe of Crockett, Sheila Lawson of Crockett, Terry and Wayne Yargo of Crockett, Cherie and David Mooneyham of Kennard, Dennis and Kelly Goodson of Weldon, Harold and Janet Goodson of Huntington, Patricia Duell of Kennard, David and Helen Goodson of Kennard; numerous cousins and her dog and loyal companion, Penny.

She was preceded in death by father, Dana Goodson; mother-in-law, Dawn Chapman; grandparents, Lonnie and Bobbie Ellis, O’Neil and Anna Goodson; brother-in-law, Jonathon Chapman; niece, Lainey Chapman; uncles, Johnny Frank Stowe and Craig Lawson; cousins, Johnny Frank Stowe, Jr. and Devon Frank Stowe.

Funeral services for Sabrina Chapman were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Visitation was held at 12:00 p.m. prior to service. Interment will follow in the Jim English Cemetery.

