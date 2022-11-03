Friday Night Football Roundup

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Here is a summary of varsity football action in the high schools in our area from games played last Friday, Oct. 28:

Crockett: The Bulldogs lost to district rival Westwood from Palestine last Friday with the final score a bruising 48-8. Crockett Quarterback Jadyn Collins completed three of his seven attempted passes for a total of 32 yards passing. Westwood’s defense just refused to give the Bulldogs forward yards. Sophomore #10 J. Lockhart also attempted two passes and rushed the ball for another handful of yards. Junior Tywion Delane rushed for the one touchdown and carried for a total of 76 yards. The ‘dogs’ will finish the season at home this Thursday night (changed from Friday due to possible bad weather) taking on (6-3) Diboll at 7 p.m.

Grapeland: The Sandies are coming off a bye week after resting and regrouping. The stand 1-8 so far this year and will face 0-9 San Augustine for their last district game at home this Thursday, Nov. 3. This game was also moved up a day due to bad weather going into the weekend.

Lovelady: The Lions continue their march to the playoffs after smashing through district rival Evadale at home last week. The Lions took the game with the final score: 69-6. The Lions have continued to dominate the opposition with no defeats in pre-season or district play. They go into the last district game of the regular season Friday, Nov. 4. This game may too be moved due to weather but as of press time there had been no announcement. Lovelady will take their offense on a visit to Deweyville (7-2) at 7 p.m.

Elkhart: The Elks had a tough week last week with a bus crashing on the way to the Friday night game maybe distracting them against district rival Clifton – final score 49-14. The Elks played hard in the Friday night game, with Quarterback Trystyn Tidrow passing for a total of 102 yards and Taylor Stafford rushing for another 110. The playoff dreams are still in play as the Elks are 1-3 in district play. This Thursday they will face Rogers at home with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. (This game also moved to avoid issues with inclement weather.)

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com