Meet the Messenger’s newest student reporter! 15-year-old Ryleigh Glenn is a sophomore at Elkhart High School. She enjoys writing, drawing and weightlifting. She will be covering stories about the students at Elkhart schools. The Messenger is working with local school districts to promote and train the journalists of tomorrow by giving them real world experience by writing and covering their own stories. Look for Ryleigh’s articles in the coming weeks!

