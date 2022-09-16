Paul Adam Richardson (44) of Grapeland, TX, was born July 25, 1978 to parents Patricia and Bobby Richardson. He was always generous heart giving of himself, his time, and effort to help others. He always put forward his best effort and was always eager to make things better for those who needed help. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, grandson, and friend. He will be missed dearly but his light will continue to shine bright within our hearts.

Paul passed away August 28, 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Richardson, his brother, Phillip Richardson, his sister, Bobbie Minter, two nieces, one nephew, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Bobby Richardson, his grandparents, James and Barbara Anderson, and his nephew Jason Tyler Newling.

Memorial Service for Paul will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Walker & Walker Funeral and Cremations, 323 W Chestnut St. in

Grapeland.

