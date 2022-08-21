Local Masonic Lodge Donate Golf Cart to Help Community

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Lothrop Masonic Lodge in Crockett is selling tickets to win a new golf cart and trailer again this year. You may see the gentlemen and their golf cart outside of local establishments.

This week the masons brought their golf cart and trailer to Mimsy’s Barbecue on Crockett Loop 304 at Mimsy’s invitation. The local restaurant has supported the drive by allowing the masons to show the cart and trailer and sell tickets to customers as they come in and out.

Lothrop Masonic Lodge Secretary Tom Murphy said this is the third year the lodge has held this drawing for charity.

“We skipped last year because of COVID, so this is the third time,” Murphy explained. “The money we raise goes to our charity fund. We have given money to Kalin Center, youth little league and the scholarships that we give to six students from the high schools in Latexo, Crockett and Kennard.”

The group is looking to raise funds for the drawing by selling the tickets at local restaurants and stores, as well as all the local festivals. Tickets for the drawing cost $10 each, or six tickets for $50. The gas-powered golf cart and trailer are both included in the prize – worth about $15,000.

The drawing will officially end and a winner will be announced March 7.

Lothrop Lodge Chaplain Alan Kepley said it means a lot to give back to their community.

“A lot of this money goes for scholarships for high school seniors and people are happy to donate to a good cause,” Kepley said. “We especially like to help young people when they check in with us later and say, ‘This is what I am doing now and thank you again for the scholarship money that helped me get started.’ It makes you feel good to help kids that have done well, and give them a little extra help to do better.”

“We have gotten thank you notes from the students, the parents and from the principals, thanking us for helping,” Murphy noted. “We also do the ‘Fantastic Teeth’ kits to first-graders.”

Modern Masonry traces its origins to the 13th century. It is a fraternal organization with lodges all over the world.

Lothrop Lodge has been a part of Crockett for over 175 years. Their original building can still be seen in the downtown square. Education has always been important to the masons. In many towns in Houston County, the first school was located in the first floor of a Masonic Lodge.

Across America, $3 million each month is donated from Masonic lodges.

