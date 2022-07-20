CROCKETT MURAL A POSTCARD TO THE FUTURE

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Since its unveiling, the Crockett postcard mural in the downtown square has caused pride among locals and an increase in selfies among tourists.

The mural is one of several now gracing the downtown district as the beautification of downtown Crockett continues.

There are many groups that could be thanked for this piece of art, from the Chamber of Commerce to beautification committees, to the city itself.

As it turns out, it was just the desire of one man to bring attention to the city and its rich history.

Wade Thomas has operated the Stories of Texas shop downtown, with his wife Gayle, for the last six years. For several years Thomas used the space as his office before reopening the store. Thomas had the idea of a mural for many years, but only about a year ago settled on an idea for the design.

“We wanted it to look like a vintage postcard,” Thomas said. “I’m very interested in tourism to Crockett and Houston County, and for me it was a way to get people to stop their car, get out, and take their picture. And maybe, just maybe – we can get them to stay downtown a little while, eat lunch, walk around and do some shopping,”

The Thomas’ had previously owned the Redlands Art Gallery in Palestine and through the new owner David Tripp, found a Palestine artist to help make the mural a reality.

Deanna Frye has lived in Palestine for 20 years and currently teaches art at Trinity Valley Community College. Frye paints on a large scale in her studio and says painting murals has become trendy lately and wasn’t surprised when she was commissioned by the Thomas’ to do the Crockett mural.

Crockett downtown mural artist Deanna Frye

“They wanted something historical, something to grab attention,” Frye explained. “They wanted a post card style, and I presented a design and they approved it.”

Frye was invited to Crockett to spend some time and get a feel for the area and to come up with her own impressions of what would best represent Crockett. Frye incorporated deer, fish, churches and other things endemic to the local area.

Thomas indicated the reaction to the mural is exactly what he hoped for.

“It’s been fabulous,” Thomas said. “I think it’s actually been somewhat of an inspiration to some other business owners and people in town to add their own murals, inside our outside their buildings. It has increased our business too. There’s nothing better than having people stop in your store and have them tell you, ‘I stopped because of the mural.’”

It took Frye about eight consecutive days to finish the mural working from 7 until about noon, when it was just too hot to work. She says she was impressed with the people in Crockett.

“Everyone was so friendly! Crockett gave me quite the warm welcome while spending time there,” Frye added.

Thomas said the mural is a symbol of a revitalization going on in downtown Crockett. He further hinted it is a sign of even bigger things to come.

“This is what we are trying to do here in Crockett,” Thomas noted. “We have not paid enough attention to tourism as an industry. With the formation of our new Downtown Crockett Association and the work of the Planning and Zoning Commission we are taking some steps to change that. We are just getting started, but it’s all been good so far.”

