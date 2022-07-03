Palestine Man Linked to San Antonio Migrant Deaths

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A Palestine man has been linked to what Homeland Security officials are calling “… the single deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.”

Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested on June 28, in Palestine. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on a cell phone belonging to Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, who was arrested on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in alien smuggling, resulting in the deaths of 53 migrants from Mexico and Central America.

Through investigation, it was discovered communications occurred between Zamorano and Martinez concerning the smuggling event. If convicted, Martinez faces up to life in prison or could face the death penalty. Martinez had an initial court appearance in Tyler on Wednesday, June 29 and will be transported to San Antonio for further proceedings.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, “On June 27, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to the scene of a human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer and 64 individuals suspected of entering the United States illegally.”

The statement continued, “San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers advised HSI Agents that they arrived at the location of the tractor trailer in southwest San Antonio after receiving 911 calls from concerned citizens. At the scene, SAPD officers discovered multiple individuals some still inside the tractor trailer, some on the ground and in nearby brush, many of them deceased and some of them incapacitated. SAPD officers were led to the location of an individual, later identified as Zamorano, who was observed hiding in the brush after attempting to abscond. Zamorano was detained by SAPD officers.”

Video surveillance provided by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol showed the 18-wheeler crossing through an immigration checkpoint. The video was also able to identify Zamorano as the driver of the truck.

“HSI confirmed that 48 individuals at the scene were deceased,” the statement from the US Attorney’s Office continued. “Of those, 22 were Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalan nationals, two Honduran nationals and 17 of unknown origin but suspected to be undocumented non-citizens (UNCs). HSI confirmed the undocumented status of the deceased individuals by utilizing a mobile fingerprint device. Sixteen of the 64 undocumented individuals were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation. Five died at the hospital. Officials are working with foreign consulate offices for proper notifications to family members of the deceased.”

Zamorano, from Pasadena, is charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death. If convicted, Zamorano faces up to life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

In addition to arrests of Zamorano and Martinez, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico, were arrested and had initial appearances on June 27, 2022.

“According to court documents, the registration for the tractor trailer used in the attempted alien smuggling event came back to a residence in San Antonio. SAPD officers set up surveillance on the residence and observed two males leaving in separate trucks. After traffic stops on both trucks, the drivers were identified as D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao. D’Luna-Bilboa was in possession of a handgun that was found in the center console of the truck he was driving. A search warrant was executed at the residence where additional firearms were located. Both individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and were charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the U.S. If convicted, both defendants face up to 10 years in prison,” the press release indicated.

The HSI and ATF, with valuable assistance from the San Antonio Police Department and the Palestine Police Department, are investigating the case.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.