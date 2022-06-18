Lovelady Lady Lions Presented Keys to the City

Remainder of June Proclaimed as Lovelady Lady Lions Month

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – When you have an unprecedented season, awards and accolades follow. Such was the case earlier this week when the Lovelady Lady Lions were presented with honorary “keys to the city” by the Lovelady City Council. In addition, the remainder of the month of June was proclaimed as Lovelady Lady Lions Month.

In a Facebook post on the official page of Lovelady ISD, it was stated, “This evening the Lovelady City Council unanimously approved a Resolution and Proclamation to honor the Lovelady Lady Lions Softball Team on their historic season. At no prior time in the 150-year history of Lovelady, Texas has anyone received honorary ‘Keys to the City’… that fact changes today because history deserves historical recognition. We love you Lady Lions! Thank you for truly representing your community at the highest level possible! The rest of June 2022 is also designated as Lovelady Lady Lions Month in the City of Lovelady, Texas.”

The proclamation read, “Congratulating the 2022 Lovelady Lady Lions on being the Class AA State Runner-up and being the first ever team in Lovelady Softball history to reach the State of Texas Class AA State Championship Game.

“Whereas the on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Lovelady Lady Lions defeated the Stamford Lady Bulldogs in the State Semi-Finals to secure a place the Class AA State Championship Softball Game, the first in Lovelady School history;

“Whereas Head Coach Jordyn Hester and Assistant Coaches Peyton Hoffman and Kollyn McWhinney coached, trained, mentored and taught all members of the softball team and carried out successful game plans and strategies throughout the 2022 softball season with the help and support of manager Chelsea Butler;

“Whereas extraordinary efforts by the players of the Lovelady Lady Lions softball team including Morgan Womack, Macie Larue, Bailee Albinus, Haven Prager, Rylee Biedrzycki, Scout Lovell, Gracie McMahon, Linda Martinez, Shyanne Pipkin, Kinzie Seale, Mihyia Davis and MaKenna Pierce significantly contributed to the second ever undefeated district softball season in Lovelady history, followed by a Bi-District Championship, Area Championship, Regional Quarterfinal Championship, Regional Semifinal Championship, Regional Final Championship and State Runner-up honors;

“Whereas the Lovelady ISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Wendy Tullos, High School Principal Jo Beth Martinez, all of the teachers, staff members and students of Lovelady ISD deserves great credit for their unwavering commitment , leadership, instruction, guidance, faithful support and for the gracious acknowledgement that the team’s historic season would not have been possible without the strong support of the multitudes of parents and fans who comprise the ‘Pride of the Mighty Lovelady Lions’ and;

“Whereas all members of the Lovelady Lady Lions have gone above and beyond all hopes and dreams to deliver a historic and memorable high school softball season during the Sesquicentennial Year of Lovelady, Texas: Now, therefore be it

“Resolved, that the Mayor and City Council of Lovelady, Texas congratulates the Lovelady Lady Lions on their historic season which will forever be etched into the history of Lovelady, Texas and that the remainder of the month of June 2022 be declared as ‘Lovelady Lady Lions Month’ in Lovelady, Texas to celebrate the accomplishments of this amazing group of student athletes;

“Be it further Resolved, that all of those affiliated with the 2022 Lovelady Lady Lions Softball team be granted HONORARY KEYS TO THE CITY OF LOVELADY, TEXAS from this day forward in recognition of their achievements in representing the community in our SESQUICENTENNIAL YEAR of 2022.”

The proclamation was signed by Mayor Byron Shoemaker, Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin Fritze, Council Member Lisa Allen, Council Member Martin Boedeker, Council Member Michael Sessions and Council Member Jo Doris Speer.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.