Orthodontic Clinic Named in Honor of Dr. Phillip M. Campbell

Dr. Phillip M. Campbell was recognized recently by having the new orthodontic clinic at Texas A&M University College of Dentistry named in his honor. Dr. Campbell served the communities of Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville and Crockett for 35 years in the clinical practice of orthodontics. He returned to his alma mater to serve as Clinic Director in the Department of Orthodontics in 2005 and was promoted to Chair of the department in 2010. During his 13-year return to academics, he was successful in the development of three endowed chairs in the department. During his tenure in the department, he authored more than 50 publications in referred orthodontic journals. After many successful years and honors, Dr. Campbell received emeritus status from the Texas A&M University College of Dentistry upon his retirement in 2017.