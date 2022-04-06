PWSFRL Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

Special to The Messenger

EAST TEXAS – The Pineywoods Small Farmers, Ranchers and Landowners of Texas/CBO would like to remind everyone that the deadline to submit an application for their 2022 scholarship is quickly approaching. All submissions must be mailed and be postmarked on or before April 15, 2022 (just extended from April 8 due to the weather event.)

Applications should be picked up from the Houston County area high school counselors or downloaded from the Scholarships Page on our website www.pwsfrltx.org. The packets include all of the eligibility requirements and instructions for completing the application. Applicants must be a graduating senior and plan to attend an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an accredited technical school. The scholarship recipient may pursue a degree or certification in any field of study.

Because we strongly believe in supporting our youth, we are excited to be able to offer these scholarship opportunities. We are offering $1,000 and $500 scholarships this year. We encourage all area graduating seniors to apply. For more information, please contact your high school counselor.