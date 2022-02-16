PLAYOFF INFO. and FINAL DISTRICT STANDINGS

DISTRICT 20-3A GIRLS

Fairfield 14-0 1St Seed Defeated Florence Lady Buffaloes 89-7 in Bi-District

Will play the Rice Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Athens HS Tip-off @ 6:30 pm

2. Teague 11-3 2nd Seed Defeated Rogers Lady Eagles 67-21in Bi-District

Will Play the Lorena Lady Leopards on Friday, Feb. 18 at Hillsboro HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

3. Franklin 11-3 3rd Seed Defeated Caldwell Lady Hornets 66-61 in Bi-District

Will play the Malakoff Lady Tigers Time, Place and Date TBD

4. Crockett 8-6 4th Seed DONE Lost to Academy Lady Bees 62-36 in Bi-District

DISTRICT 20-3A BOYS – FINAL STANDINGS

Franklin 13-1 – 1st Seed (Coin Flip)

Will play the Lexington Eagles Time, Place and Date TBD

2. Crockett 13-1 – 2nd Seed

Will play the Rogers Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Bryan HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

3. Groesbeck 9-5 – 3rd Seed

Will play the CH Yoe Yoemen Time, Place and Date TBD

4. Fairfield 8-6 – 4th Seed

Will play the Little River Academy Bumblebees Time, Place and Date TBD

5. Teague 6-8 Eliminated

6. Buffalo 4-10 Eliminated

7. Westwood 3-11 Eliminated

8. Elkhart 0-14 Eliminated

DISTRICT 20-2A GIRLS

Lovelady 12-0 – 1st Seed Defeated Crossroads Lady Bobcats 78-35 in Bi-District

Will play the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 18 at Fairfield HS Tip-off @ 7:30 pm

2. Centerville 9-3 2nd Seed Defeated Frankston Maidens 45-41 in Bi-District

Will play the Crawford Lady Pirates Time, Place and Date TBD

3. Slocum 8-4 3rd Seed DONE Lost to LaPoynor Lady Flyers 56-24 in Bi-District

4. Leon 7-5 4th Seed DONE Lost to Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs 58-23 in Bi-District

DISTRICT 20-2A BOYS FINAL STANDINGS

Grapeland 12-0* – 1st Seed

Will play the Cayuga Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Rusk HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

2. Centerville 8-4#

2. Lovelady 8-4#

Will play the Slocum Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Grapeland HS Tip-off @ 5 pm

2. Slocum 8-4#

Will play the Lovelady Lions on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Grapeland HS Tip-off @ 5 pm

5. Groveton 4-8 Eliminated

6. Latexo 1-11 Eliminated

6. Leon 1-11 Eliminated

#Tiebreaker games will be held Thursday & Friday @ Grapeland HS