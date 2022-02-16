Home Sports PLAYOFF INFO. and FINAL DISTRICT STANDINGS

PLAYOFF INFO. and FINAL DISTRICT STANDINGS

By
Will Johnson
-
19
0

DISTRICT 20-3A GIRLS

  1. Fairfield        14-0     1St Seed Defeated Florence Lady Buffaloes 89-7 in Bi-District

Will play the Rice Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Athens HS Tip-off @ 6:30 pm

2. Teague         11-3        2nd Seed Defeated Rogers Lady Eagles 67-21in Bi-District

Will Play the Lorena Lady Leopards on Friday, Feb. 18 at Hillsboro HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

3. Franklin        11-3        3rd Seed Defeated Caldwell Lady Hornets 66-61 in Bi-District

Will play the Malakoff Lady Tigers Time, Place and Date TBD

4. Crockett       8-6          4th Seed DONE Lost to Academy Lady Bees 62-36 in Bi-District

DISTRICT 20-3A BOYS – FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Franklin        13-1 – 1st Seed (Coin Flip)

Will play the Lexington Eagles Time, Place and Date TBD

2. Crockett       13-1 – 2nd Seed

Will play the Rogers Eagles on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Bryan HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

3. Groesbeck   9-5 –   3rd Seed

Will play the CH Yoe Yoemen Time, Place and Date TBD

4. Fairfield        8-6 –   4th Seed

Will play the Little River Academy Bumblebees Time, Place and Date TBD

5. Teague         6-8     Eliminated

6. Buffalo         4-10   Eliminated

7. Westwood 3-11   Eliminated

8. Elkhart          0-14   Eliminated

DISTRICT 20-2A GIRLS

  1. Lovelady  12-0 –  1st Seed Defeated Crossroads Lady Bobcats 78-35 in Bi-District           

Will play the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 18 at Fairfield HS Tip-off @ 7:30 pm

2. Centerville           9-3         2nd Seed Defeated Frankston Maidens 45-41 in Bi-District

Will play the Crawford Lady Pirates Time, Place and Date TBD

3. Slocum       8-4         3rd Seed DONE Lost to LaPoynor Lady Flyers 56-24 in Bi-District

4. Leon        7-5    4th Seed DONE Lost to Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs 58-23 in Bi-District 

DISTRICT 20-2A BOYS FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Grapeland           12-0* – 1st Seed

Will play the Cayuga Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Rusk HS Tip-off @ 6 pm

2. Centerville         8-4#

2. Lovelady            8-4#

Will play the Slocum Mustangs on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Grapeland HS Tip-off @ 5 pm

2. Slocum               8-4#

Will play the Lovelady Lions on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Grapeland HS Tip-off @ 5 pm

5. Groveton             4-8         Eliminated

6. Latexo                  1-11       Eliminated

6. Leon                     1-11       Eliminated

#Tiebreaker games will be held Thursday & Friday @ Grapeland HS

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

San Antonio Bound!
Lady Bulldogs Blow Past Sandiettes
Preseason TGCA Basketball Rankings Released

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR