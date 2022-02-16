National FFA Week to Celebrate 75 Years

Agriculture at the Forefront of National Celebration

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – FFA members nationwide will observe the 75th anniversary of National FFA Week from February 19 – 26, 2022. During this time the National FFA Organization and its members will celebrate what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day. But before the celebrations begin, it is important to understand the importance and history of National FFA Week.

“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man,” — George Washington.

Every year, FFA members, state officers, ag advisors, alumni, and the organization’s supporters celebrate National FFA Week the Saturday to Saturday that encompasses George Washington’s birthday, February 22. George Washington is a role model for those in the National FFA Organization. Although Washington was not involved in FFA, he was deeply involved in agriculture. In addition, many of the founding members of FFA used the founding fathers as examples of character, culture and tradition.

Before National FFA Week was celebrated officially, there was an FFA Day. According to research, the idea of having a National FFA Day originated from an FFA convention delegate during the sixth national FFA convention in 1933. In the earliest years of the celebrations, the actual date of FFA Day changed from year to year. In 1938, however, it was established that FFA Day would be celebrated on the Tuesday of the National FFA Convention. After a decade of celebrating FFA Day during national convention, the decision was made to honor the organization for a full week. In July of 1947, the FFA Board of Trustees decided to create National FFA Week instead of highlighting one single day.

The first National FFA Week was celebrated in 1948 by chapters across the country. Since then, the organization has grown exponentially. In 1948 there were a total of 260,300 FFA members. Today that number has grown to 735,000 student members in 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, the organization is supported by more than 8 million alumni members.

The purpose of National FFA Week is to share the message of the agriculture industry from its future leaders. National FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture and show their local impact and story. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com