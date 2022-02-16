Bulldogs Take Down Lions, 84-67

Crockett Remains One Back with One Left

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEAGUE – As the regular season enters its last week, the Crockett Bulldogs are still in a fight for the top spot in District 20-3A. With only two games remaining in the regular season, before last Friday, they knew a slip up could cost them a shot at the district title and the number one seed heading into the postseason.

The Bulldogs hit the road last Friday as they traveled to Teague to do battle with the Lions. The Lions were also in the mix of the postseason scenario and knew a win against Crockett would go a long way towards clinching a playoff berth.

The Bulldogs came ready to play, however. They withstood a rash of technical fouls in the second half, thanks to some questionable officiating, and a spirited comeback from the Lions that cut a double-digit lead down to four on two occasions.

In the end, however, the Bulldogs maintained their composure and captured an 84-67 win over Teague to remain a game behind the Franklin Lions.

Crockett took control of the game early on thanks to the stellar play of Jadyn Collins who poured in eight points in the opening quarter. Keshun Easterling worked inside for six more while Tayshawn Simon drained a three and DJ Walker added a bucket to help the Bulldogs take a 19-10 lead after one.

Jehmel Rice kept the Lions in the game with six points in the first period while Jkybryen Harris and Tylin Randle both scored two.

Walker began to heat up in the second quarter for Crockett as he netted five while Easterling continued to work inside for four. Collins hit his second three of the first half, Iverson Rischer added two and Courtney Byrd converted one of two from the line to help the Bulldogs take a 34-28 lead into the locker room at the break.

Jadyn Collins

Rice continued to be a thorn in Crockett’s side as he dropped in 10 second quarter points. Dehondre Hayes added four to the Teague total while Harris and J. Owens had two apiece to cut the Bulldog lead down to six by the end of the quarter.

Following the intermission, Crockett opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run. When their run came to an end, Teague responded with a 6-0 run of their own.

The Lions, however, could not find an answer for Walker who led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points in the period. Simon had four while Collins hit his third three-pointer. Byrd chipped in a basket as Crockett took a 56-46 lead into the final period of play.

While Walker was lighting it up for the Bulldogs, Rice continued his red-hot shooting for the Lions with 11. Harris put in five and Bryceson Black made two of two from the charity stripe to help keep Teague within shouting distance.

As the fourth quarter began, things got a little chippy as the Bulldogs were called for a pair of technical fouls. Fortunately for Crockett, the Lions were only able to make one of four from the line and turned the ball over on their next possession.

Another tech was called on the Bulldogs at the 5:04 mark of the fourth and this time Rice converted both free throws for Teague to cut the lead to four.

That was as close as the home team would get, however, as back-to-back baskets from Crockett pushed the lead back to eight by the time the clock hit the four-minute mark.

From there, the Bulldogs began to pull away thanks to Walker who poured in 11 points in the final frame and Byrd who worked inside for seven. Simon netted five, Collins had three and Bre’Dron Tucker capped off the Crockett scoring with a two-pointer to help the Bulldogs pick up the 84-67 win.

On the game, Teague’s Jehmel Rice led all scorers with 36 points. Jkybryen Harris netted nine and Dehondre Hayes had eight. Wayland Allison scored six, Bryceson Black had four and Tylin Randle closed out the Lions’ point production with two.

The Bulldogs were paced by five players in double-figures. DJ Walker had a team-high 31 points. Jadyn Collins had 17 and Tayshawn Simon dropped in 12. Courtney Byrd and Keshun Easterling had 10 apiece, while Iverson Rischer and Bre’Dron Tucker had two apiece to close out the Crockett scoring.

