TXSWA Announces 2021 All-State Football Teams

Three Lovelady Players Selected

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 71st Annual Texas Sports Writers Association’s (TXSWA) All-State Football Teams were released earlier this week and the Lovelady Lions were well-represented on the list.

The Class 2A-DII Lions placed a trio of players on the elite squads. Lovelady running back Shaun Easterling along with linebackers Brandon Fry and Conner Martinez were all selected to the Honorable Mention All-State team.

Conner Martinez

This is Easterling’s second selection as an All-State honoree as he was selected for Third-Team All-State honors following the 2020 season.

The Texas Sports Writers Association promotes the recognition of the athletic accomplishments of Texas high school student-athletes by selecting athletes for the TXSWA’s All-State teams and recognizing the accomplishments of the Texas high school coaches for their outstanding work with the future leaders of America.

TXSWA’s members are sports writers and sports editors from daily, twice-weekly and weekly newspapers from across the state of Texas as well as sports internet services. They are committed to promoting the accomplishments of teams at the high school level while also featuring the individual feats of the student-athletes.

Brandon Fry

The TXSWA sports writers are also dedicated to the development of sportsmanship, character, integrity, and honesty in both the student-athletes and adults involved in Texas high school athletics.

Congratulations to all of these young men from the staff at The Messenger Sports!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.