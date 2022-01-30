Lovelady Lovefest Just Around the Corner

2022 Lovefest Court Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Lovelady Lovefest is less than two weeks away and on Wednesday, it was media day for the 40th annual event, held the second Saturday in February.

Prior to the Saturday festivities, a new Lovefest Queen and King will be crowned. This year’s court includes: Seniors Magali Castillo and Conner Martinez; Juniors Courteney Spoerle and Seth Enos; Sophomores Aaliyah Jones and Oscar Sutton; and Freshmen Libby Ray and James Gatlin.

The 8th grade princess and prince are DJanyah Simpson and Charles Wiley while the 7th grade is represented by Zoe Burdett and Bryson Franklin. Last, but certainly not least, are the little ones representing Pre-K – Ariel Bird and Hayes Davidson.

Each of the girls selected from the ninth through 12th grades will be vying for the 2022 title of Lovefest Queen. The contestants are judged on an essay they submit and a speech presented at the school prior to the coronation.

The 40th annual Lovelady Lovefest Coronation is scheduled to take place in the Lovelady High School Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 pm.

This year’s queen will be crowned by the reigning 2021 Lovefest Queen, Ms. Kyra Rogers.

As to what it would mean to be selected as a Lovefest Queen candidate, senior Magali Castillo said, “I was a little bit shocked and surprised at first, but I was so happy to be able to represent my class. It is more special to me because it is my last year in high school. It’s a way to end my nigh school career with a happy memory.”

Junior Courtney Spoerle said, “I was really excited. I didn’t think I would get picked for it. I just wanted to take a step outside of my comfort zone.”

Aaliyah Jones, representing the sophomore class said her first thought was she needed a dress. “That was honestly my first thought!” she said.

Representing the freshman class, Libby Ray said, “It was great! It’s a good opportunity and something fun to do.”

Tickets for the coronation may be purchased at the door on the night of the event at a cost of $4 per adult and $2 per student. Children under the age of four, as well as elementary school students performing during the show, will be admitted free of charge.

For more information on the event, contact Cheryl Balmer or Debbie Stewart at 936-636-7636.

This year’s theme is “A Royal Celebration” and the Lovefest will turn up the heat on Saturday morning, Feb. 12 with the Annual Parade.

Mandy Pugh is in charge of the parade this year and as in year’s past, the lineup will begin at 8 am at Lovelady State Bank.

The judging will start at 9 am and the parade will crank up at 10 am. The Grand Marshals this year will be previous Lovefest Queens.

The 2022 Lovefest Beauty Pageant contest is set to get underway at 10:30 am on the Lovefest stage – weather permitting. The Baby Boy and Girl pageant kicks things off and is for infants birth to 11 months. The Toddler Bot and Girl category follows at 11 am and is for those children 12 months to 23 months. The Wee Mr. and Miss category is next at 11:30 am and is for those two to four-years-old. The Little Miss and Mister category closes out the pageant and begins at noon. This category is for children five to seven-years-old.

Pageant wear is requested but not required in the baby or toddler divisions. There will be a Miss/Mr. and Runner Up chosen for each age division. Contestants are asked to pre-register and the pre-registration fee is $20. Late registration at the door is $25.

The Annual Lovefest BBQ Cook-off will also be happening on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. It is sponsored by the Lovelady Masonic Lodge #539. There are five categories which include: ribs; brisket; chicken; chili; and pinto beans.

There will be awards for first, second and third place in all five categories with first place receiving $400.

Also on tap for Saturday is a baking contest sponsored by the Weldon Civic Club. The categories include: iced cakes; uniced cakes; quick breads; cookies and candy. The cost is $5 per entry and all entries are due at the Lovelady Community between 7:30 and 9 am on Saturday.

The Saturday festivities conclude with the Lovefest Dance. The Loose Gravel Band will be performing between 7 pm and 12 midnight at the Lovelady Old Gym. Admission is $15 per person or $20 per couple. Children 12 years-of-age and under accompanied by an adult will be charged $5. There is also a $10 cooler charge.

For more information on the parade, contests or vendor booths, please email loveladylovefest@yahoo.com.

