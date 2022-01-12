Sandiettes Stumble Against Lady Cougars, 45-30

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes had a terrible game against the Slocum Lady Mustangs last Tuesday, but by Friday evening they had regrouped in time to welcome the Leon Lady Cougars to town for a District 20-2A contest.

The game was close throughout the first half as the Sandiettes only trailed by six at the break. Unfortunately for the home team, however, Leon’s Bobbie Guyton couldn’t miss in the third quarter as she poured in 13 points to turn the eight-point margin into 17 as the Lady Cougars defeated Grapeland by a final of 45-30.

As the game got underway, the two teams struggled to get any offensive rhythm going. Guyton hit the first of her six three-pointers on the night while Lupita Carrizales and Abby Young added two apiece to help the Lady Cougars take a 7-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Grapeland’s points came from Destiny Bolden and Te’Lia Jones who both had three.

Bolden continued to pace the Sandiettes in the second quarter with four more while Cyshia Black found the scoring column with two as Grapeland trailed 18-12at the break.

Guyton hit her second three in the second period and was joined by Bre Watson who also canned a shot from three-point land. Caitlyn Crane and Kaitlyn Kirschner added two apiece while Carrizales converted one of two from the line to close out the first-half scoring for Leon.

Following the break, Guyton caught fire as she drained a trio of threes as part of her 13 points in the third. She was joined in the scoring column by Kirschner and Young who both had four to push the Lady Cougars lead out to 39-22.

Bolden and Jones tried to keep the Sandiettes in the contest with four apiece but the only other points Grapeland received came from Sa’Riah Davis, who dropped in a basket.

Leon slowed the pace down somewhat in the final frame but Guyton still managed to drain her sixth three-pointer of the night while Kirschner added two and Genesis Salazar made one of two from the charity stripe to help the Lady Cougars hold on for the 45-30win.

Jones tried to rally Grapeland in the fourth with five, but the margin was too great for the Sandiettes to overcome. Davis added a pair of free throws while Madison Files made one of two from the line to close out the Grapeland point production.

On the game, the Lady Cougars were led by Bobbie Guyton with a game-high 22 points. Kaitlyn Kirschner netted eight and Abby Young had six. Lupita Carrizales and Bre Watson both had three while Caitlyn Crane had two and Genesis Salazar chipped in one.

The Sandiettes were led in scoring by Te’Lia Jones with a team-high 12 points and Destiny Bolden with 11. Sa’Riah Davis added four, Cyshia Black dropped in two and Madison Files closed out the Grapeland scoring with one.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.