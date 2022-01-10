Support Your Local Men and Women in Blue Today and Every Day

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a holiday that falls on January 9th every year and helps citizens come together and show appreciation for their local law enforcement. It’s a day on which citizens can take the time to show police officers that their work is appreciated and that they understand how difficult their job can be. It’s also a good day for police officers and citizens to come together and make safer communities.

Law Enforcement Officers of every rank and file have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated.

From local, state, and federal, their duties command dedication. The jobs are often thankless and take them away from their families for long hours. Rarely do they know what their days have in store for them. Often law enforcement is the only paid emergency resource a community has. More often they work in coordination with other local, state, and federal organizations to make communities safer.

C.O.P.S., also known as Concerns of Police Survivors, founded this holiday in 2015 as a way for citizens to let their police officers know that their work in the community is appreciated and that they know how difficult modern policing can be. As stated on the official C.O.P.S. website, “In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.”

The C.O.P.S. website offers the following suggestions regarding how to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day:

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.

Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.

Coordinate and/or participate in a Blue Blood Drive.

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com