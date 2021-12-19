Lady Tigers Drop District Opener, 71-28

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – The Latexo Lady Tigers opened league play in District 20-2A on Tuesday of last week as they hosted the Centerville Lady Tigers.

Latexo put up a fight, but they are a young team. Centerville, on the other hand, has a group of veteran players and it showed as they took down the Lady Tigers by a final score of 71-28.

The Lady Tigers from Centerville opened the contest in a press which stymied the Lady Tigers from Latexo. As a result, the Centerville D held Latexo to four points in the opening eight minutes of the game on two apiece from Charlee Biano and Samantha McKenney.

Samantha McKenney

Centerville’s defense forced several turnovers which led to easy points for the Lady Tigers in gray. Shania West paced Centerville with 13 first quarter points while Keyonna Holley had seven. Kameron Denman and Dayne Hill had two apiece as KK Stevens made one of two from the line to close out the Centerville scoring in the period.

The second quarter saw the Latexo offense find a little breathing room. Biano opened the quarter with a three-pointer as part of her six points in the second. Malley Moore also connected from downtown while Skylin Andrus and Natalie Smith both dropped in two as Latexo trailed 37-17 at the break.

Ruggin Rivenbark came alive in the second quarter for Centerville as she dropped in six. Three other Lady Tigers – Stevens, Morgan Brooke and Madison McDaniel – had two apiece to bring the first half scoring to a close.

Even though they were down by 20, the Lady Tigers in green and white were not out of it – until the third quarter. Centerville opened the third on a 14-0 run and never looked back as they pushed the margin to 63-21 after three periods of play. McKenney and Cammy Parrish split the four Latexo [points in the period.

Skylin Andrus

West added another 10 to her total for Centerville while Holley went for six in the third. Both Denman and Stevens netted five in the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Biano take over as she scored all seven of Latexo’s points to bring the final score to 71-28.

Hill, McDaniel, West and Paige Schwab all had two in the fourth quarter for Centerville.

On the game, Latexo was led Charlee Biano with 15 points. Samantha McKenney had four and Malley Moore drained a three. Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ scoring, Skylin Andrus, Samantha McKenney and Cammy Parrish all had two apiece.

Centerville was paced by Shania West with a game-high 25 points. Keyonna Holley joined her in double figures with 13. KK Stevens dropped in eight, Kameron Denman went for seven and Ruggin Rivenbark added six. Dayne Hill and Madison McDaniel had four apiece while Morgan Brooke and Paige Schwab closed out the scoring with two each.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.