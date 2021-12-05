Christmas in the Park Helps Usher in Holiday Season

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Chamber of Commerce hosted the Emmanuel Christmas in the Park festivities on Thursday evening, Dec. 2 and judging by the size of the crowd, along with feedback from attendees, the event was a great success.

As the sun began to sink below the horizon, Grapeland City Park began to light up the night. There were lights adorning the trees and stage as well as the Star of Bethlehem lighting up the manger where Joseph and Mary were tending to the Baby Jesus.

The manger scene was part of the living nativity presented by Grapeland Baptist Church. Included in the menagerie were the three wise men, shepherds tending their flocks and townspeople selling their wares in the streets of Bethlehem. There were also live animals for the kids to pet and interact with.

Shortly after 5 pm, the fifth-grade classes from Grapeland Elementary took to the stage to perform their rendition of “Silent Night” by using sign language. Just as they were finishing up, from the front of the park, there came such a clatter, everyone turned to see what was the matter.

Why, it was old St. Nick himself!! Bedecked in his trademark red and white suit, Santa Claus came riding into the park on a horse drawn carriage. After he disembarked, he made his way over to the covered pavilion where Mrs. Claus was waiting to help him take pictures with several dozen children and take notes on what they asked Santa to bring them for Christmas.

Speaking of the pavilion, several groups had reserved spaces to pass out complimentary food and drink. The First Baptist Church of Grapeland was handing out hotdogs; the Grapeland Noon Lions Club was passing out stew and chili; popcorn was provided by FBCG youth; Prosperity Bank provided nachos while Grapeland State Bank was giving out wassil and hot chocolate. Vulcraft was also on hand to help with the beverages while Matt Raines at Edward Jones and Grapeland Urgent Care were handing out desserts, sweets and cookies.

While the kids waited to see Santa and the adults went to grab a bite to eat, the Grapeland High School Band set up on the stage to serenade the attendees with several songs of Christmas.

More live music followed at the conclusion of the GHS band performance along with caroling and a scripture reading from the Bible.

