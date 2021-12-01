Grapeland Chamber Hosts Christmas in the Park

Event Happens Thursday, December 2

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – After a successful move to City Park last year, Grapeland Chamber of Commerce has announced the Annual Christmas celebration in Grapeland will remain in its new location.

“Christmas in the Park” was conceived to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. The venue proved to be successful in many ways, including the opportunity for expansion.

The Christmas celebration will be held this Thursday, Dec. 2, beginning at 5 pm and lasting until 8 pm.

This year’s event will feature a live nativity and petting zoo area courtesy of Grapeland Baptist Church, local talent performing in spots from 5-6 and Grapeland High School Band performing at 6:00. Musical group JCR will perform beginning at 6:30.

There will also be a scripture reading from Luke 2 which details the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 7 p.m.

Bring the little ones for a photo with Santa and enjoy a mini train and a horse drawn wagon.

Several churches and organizations/businesses will be setting up booths or tables under the pavilion and giving away food, drinks, and refreshments such as hot dogs, chili, nachos, hot chocolate, wassail, and Christmas goodies. Area churches or businesses/organizations are welcome to join in as well.

Craft vendors are welcome to set up booths at the park free of charge.

For more information, contact the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce or call or text Raychel Shaw at 903-724-3447

Jason Jones may be contacted via e-mail at jjones@messenger-news.com