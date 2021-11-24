Local School Districts Partner with Angelina College for HVAC Program

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Latexo and Grapeland ISDs, along with Angelina College have partnered together tn order to offer a new program. The initiative is an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) program where interested students take courses and finally take their Class B (residential) HVAC license exam. Upon completion, students can get a job in that high-demand field.

Student Eddie Rodriguez diagnoses a unit.

Texas has the third highest number of HVAC workers in the country; Houston and Dallas have over 15,000 people working in the field. Texas is predicted to have a 16% increase in positions for HVAC technicians by 2028, the second highest number of new openings in the country.

Angelina College instructor Warren Neel supervises the students working on a unit.

Tim Ditoro from Angelina College stated: “The program at Latexo ISD is enables students to complete five courses over a two-year period. Courses in the residential certificate at Latexo also apply toward the advanced commercial certificate offered at AC in Lufkin.”

Instructor Warren Neel supervises students Eddie Rodriguez and Richard Shroyer on brazing copper line.

Instructor for the class is Warren Neel, owner of Warren AC & Electrical in Palestine. Neel stated: “This program has a great future. It is unique; no one else in this part of East Texas is doing this kind of a program. There is a huge demand, and students can go anywhere in the state and gain employment. The guys in this program will be picked up quickly by employers.”

Latexo ISD student Cameron Baker said: “I’ve learned so much and gotten a lot of hands-on experience in this class. My goal is to one day own my own HVAC business. I’ve already had an offer for a job from a local HVAC company.” Questions about the program can be directed to Chris Cravens at Latexo High School.