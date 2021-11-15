Latexo ISD Honors Veterans

By Jason Jones

LATEXO – The students, faculty, staff and administration of Latexo Independent School District took time on Thursday, November 11 to pay tribute to area veterans.

The ceremony began with a breakfast for veterans in the Latexo ISD cafeteria where all branches of the service were represented. Once the breakfast service concluded, the veterans were ushered into the gymnasium where they were greeted by the entire student body. The veterans made their way to places of honor on the gym floor where their individual branches were highlighted.

The student-led program was opened with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by pledges to the American and Texas Flag.

President Biden’s Veterans Day proclamation was read, followed by a history of Veterans Day.

“On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice between Germany and the Allied Nations came into effect. On Nov. 11, 1919, Armistice Day was commemorated for the first time…”

Following the Veterans Day historical background, the individual branches of the service were honored along with the service members in attendance with the playing of each branches song.

Following the musical presentation, Pre-K students stood and recited a patriotic poem. This was followed by a presentation of “The Missing Man Table,” by fifth and sixth graders.

The Missing Man Table, also known as the Fallen Comrade Table, is a place of honor, set up in military dining facilities of the U.S. armed forces and during occasions such as service branch birthday balls, in memory of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service-members.

Next, several gifts were presented to the veterans. The gifts, made by the elementary students in grades one through four, included drawings, fans, cards and other assorted items. The students seemed genuinely excited to present their gifts to the local heroes.

After the gifts had been presented, the closing prayer was given, and the program concluded.

