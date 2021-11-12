HCSO Seeking Suspect in Shooting

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a possible shooting at approximately 6:21 pm on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10. The incident occurred at 1441 CR 1705, east of Grapeland.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, John Lewis, white male. Age 58, with a severe injury to his right leg. He stated he had been shot with a 45-70 rifle by the suspect Daniel Luken, white male, age 54. Luken is believed to be the only suspect in this case. The rifle, which belonged to Lewis, and Lewis’ truck (a white 2007 extended cab with large tool boxes in the rear bearing Texas license plate DMN 623) were stolen from the scene by the actor prior to law enforcement arrival. Luken, who is from Houston, had been staying with Lewis the past several days.

The events which led up to this incident are still under investigation. Arrest warrants are being issued for Luken for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are expected to be filed as well. Luken is believed to be back in the Houston area and local investigators are in contact with authorities in the Houston area in an attempt to take him into custody. Lewis is undergoing extensive medical treatment for his injuries at this time.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862.