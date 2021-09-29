Crockett City Council Meeting Postponed

Rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett City Council meeting was postponed on Monday, Sept. 27 after it was determined a quorum would not be present.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 pm and while Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, City Administrator John Angerstein and City Secretary Mitzi Stefka were present only Council Members Marquita Beasley and Gene Caldwell were in attendance. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, along with Councilmen Ernest Jackson and Darrell Jones, were absent.

Because three of the five council members were not in attendance, a quorum could not be attained. As a result, the meeting was postponed until Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.