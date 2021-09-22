Dowell Selected as Mrs. Texas American

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CORSICANA – Houston County’s very own Katie Hollis Dowell has been selected as Mrs. Texas American following a three-day pageant competition held at the Palace Theater in Corsicana.

In a Facebook post, the newly crowned Mrs. Texas American stated, “I will be competing in Las Vegas this November for Mrs. American. Bringing home the crown and sash is something I have dreamed of for a while. God’s timing is nothing short of perfect and his faithfulness, grace and love is something he continues to show me every day. I look forward to many events this next year and getting to work with my community in the most humble way. Houston County this is not just my crown but OUR crown!”

