Home News Local News 2020 Peanut Queen Contestants

2020 Peanut Queen Contestants

By
Will Johnson
-
5
0

Preparations are well underway for the 2020 Peanut Queen’s Coronation. This year’s contestants are, from left to right:  Miss Grapeland Noon Lions Club – Mary Jane Watson; Miss Frontier Camp – Cierra Espinoza; Miss New Beginnings – Arionna Davis; Miss George Bartee Construction – Cheney Boyd; Miss Calloway Allee Funeral Home – Macy Cutler; and Miss Best Friends Community Services – Stacy Perez.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Memorial Day 2018
Local Hospitals Filled to Capacity
Crockett Bulldog Band Receives High Marks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR