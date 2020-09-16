2020 Peanut Queen Contestants

Preparations are well underway for the 2020 Peanut Queen’s Coronation. This year’s contestants are, from left to right: Miss Grapeland Noon Lions Club – Mary Jane Watson; Miss Frontier Camp – Cierra Espinoza; Miss New Beginnings – Arionna Davis; Miss George Bartee Construction – Cheney Boyd; Miss Calloway Allee Funeral Home – Macy Cutler; and Miss Best Friends Community Services – Stacy Perez.



