Insurance, Grants and Salaries Discussed by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a called meeting on Tuesday morning, Aug. 31 to take care of matters that were not covered at the last regularly scheduled meeting held on Aug. 24.

County Judge Jim Lovell called the meeting to order and following the invocation and pledges, he moved the court into the actionable item portion of the agenda.

The first order of business brought before the court concerned the renewal of insurance coverage with the Texas Association of Counties for general auto liability policies Beginning Oct. 1.

County Auditor Melissa Jeter said she had been asked to look at different deductible costs and presented the various facets of plans with $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 deductibles. After a brief discussion the commissioners voted to continue with the $1,000 deductible.

Following the insurance discussion, the court was asked to consider accepting a grant award from the Office of the Attorney General for the Victim Assistance Grant for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022. The grant, in the amount of $45,000 was unanimously accepted by the court.

The third order of business was to receive and approve the 3rd and 349th District Court Reporters and County Auditor salary for FY 22. With very little discussion, the commissioners approved the salary orders.

The final item on Tuesday morning’s agenda was to consider taking action to accept bids for CTIF road materials and hauling. The matter was approved unanimously and with no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.