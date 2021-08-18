45th Annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival Just Around the Corner

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – When the grass starts to turn its late summer brown in the yards and pastures of the local community, the grass at Salmon Lake Park will turn a distinctive shade of blue beginning in two weeks.

Despite a burst dam, as well as slight damage to the stage area in the late spring – as they say in show business, “The show must go on!” And the Annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival at Salmon Lake Park is no exception as festival-goers can expect the same great entertainment they have come to enjoy over the last nearly half-century.

The 45th Annual Bluegrass Festival is set to begin Sept. 2 at Salmon Lake Park with a host of new performers and returning regulars. The festivities actually kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with a pot luck dinner held at the Salmon Lake Pavilion beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The musicians take center stage the next day as the performers kick things off for a weekend chock full of music and merriment at 1:00 pm on Thursday.

The musicians and bands tentatively scheduled to perform at the event, along with the days they are scheduled to perform are as follows: Larry Cordle – Friday; The Marksmen – Friday & Sunday; Little Roy & Lizzy Show – Saturday; Kentucky Just Us – Thursday; Catahoula Drive – Friday & Saturday; Algerita Hill – Thursday; Pet Rooster – Friday; Classy & Grassy – Thursday; Tin Top Road – Friday & Saturday; Spillwater Drive – Saturday; Sabine River Bend- Saturday & Sunday; East Mountain Bluegrass- Sunday; The Purple Hulls – Saturday & Sunday; and Andi & The Bluegrass Pals – Thursday & Friday.

A weekend pass is $70 with daily fees of $25. RV sites are also available at $22 per night with both 30 and 50-amp hookups. There will also be an old-time gospel Sunday morning worship service. For more information, please visit www.salmonlakepark.com or call 936-687-2594.

