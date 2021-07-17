Texas Unemployment Rate Drops in June

Area County Rates Go Up

EAST TEXAS – According to a July 16 press release from the Texas Workforce Commission, “In June, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from a revised rate of 6.6 percent in May 2021. Texas added 55,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 13 of the last 14 months. Texas added a total of 654,200 jobs since June 2020.”

While the Texas unemployment rate dropped from May to June, it is still higher than the national unemployment rate of 5.9 percent.

Statewide, the highest unemployment level recorded was 10.8 percent, in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) areas.

An MSA is defined as a “… free-standing metropolitan area composed of one or more counties.”

The lowest rate, at 4.5 percent, was in the Amarillo MSA. The nearest regional MSA is in the Tyler area which came in at six percent for the month of May.

Unlike the state numbers, the unemployment rates for the counties contiguous to Houston County all showed an increase over the month-to-month timeframe.

In Houston County, the unemployment rate for June showed an increase as it went from 5.2 percent in May to 6.1 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was, however, lower than the June 2020 rate of 6.4 percent.

The unemployment rate in Anderson County also increased as it went from 5.2 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was lower than the 7.4 percent rate posted in June 2020.

To the south – in Trinity County – the month-to-month rate increased as it went from 7.6 percent in May to 8.5 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 9.9 percent rate posted in June 2020.

The June unemployment rate in Cherokee County also increased as it went from 6.5 percent in May to 7.3 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was, however, significantly lower than the 10.1 percent rate posted in June 2020.

The largest population center in the immediate area, Angelina County, also saw the unemployment rate rise as it went from 6.9 percent in May to 7.8 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 9.9 percent rate posted in June 2020.

On a month-to-month basis, in Leon County, the statistical data pointed to an increase from 7.4 percent in May to 8.3 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was significantly lower than the 9.9 percent rate posted in June 2020.

Madison County also saw an increase in the unemployment rate as it went from 6.7 percent in May to 8.1 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was, however, lower than the 9.5 percent rate posted in June 2020.

Rounding out the area counties, Walker County continued the trend as it saw the unemployment rate go from 6.5 percent in May to 7.7 percent in June. The June 2021 unemployment rate was, however, lower than the 9.2 percent rate posted in June 2020.

In the aforementioned press release from the Texas Workforce Commission, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel stated, “Texas is open for business and we continue to add jobs. TWC’s programs aim to aid in this growth by connecting people to jobs, and with a new focus on ending the middle skills gap in our state, we’re offering pathways to successful careers for all Texans and building a workforce with skills that are most in demand by employers.”

In June, according to the TWC media briefing, “The Leisure and Hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 19,000 jobs. Professional and Business Services increased by 13,200 positions. Also of note, Education and Health Services employment gained 9,500 jobs over the month.

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez added, “This month continues to show new career opportunities and job growth for Texans across the state with over 55,000 jobs added. Job seekers in Texas have access to programs through TWC like Metrix Learning to brush up on skills to prepare for the employment opportunities available across the state.”

