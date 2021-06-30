Plane Skids Off Runway at Palestine Municipal Airport

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Shortly after 11 am on Monday, June 28, a small plane carrying two skidded off the runway at Palestine Municipal Airport on Monday morning.

According to Palestine Police Department PIO/Community Liaison Michele Herbert, “The Palestine Police Department and the Palestine Fire Department were dispatched to the Palestine Municipal Airport in reference to a small plane that had gone off the runway. The plane was occupied by two passengers, both of which were not injured.”

The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

