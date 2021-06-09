Can’t Find My Way Home

Late Night Stroll Leads to Felony Drug Bust

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – We’ve all made mistakes. You walk through the wrong door or you turn down the wrong street. Things get a little dicey, however, when you’re walking down the street in the middle of the night with a handgun, along with a significant amount of illegal narcotics and you trapse through the wrong carport.

Such was the case early Sunday morning on June 6, when Jamar Prayon Jones walked through a carport that did not belong to him.

Crockett Police Officer Cameron Dickey was dispatched to the 100 block of Rose Street just before 3 am to look “… for a male subject walking in someone’s carport.”

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the CPD officer located Jones, 29, walking with a female subject at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Rose Street.

Jones “… appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was staggering in the roadway. Upon making contact with Jones, I (Dickey) noticed that he was carrying a black bag. I requested that he set it on the hood of my patrol car. When he did, I noticed that he had a handgun in his right shorts pocket. Due to him being extremely intoxicated, I removed the weapon and placed it on the hood of my patrol car,” the affidavit reported.

Jones was placed in handcuffs while, Officer Dickey asked the female subject to empty her pockets and place a bag she was carrying on the hood of the patrol vehicle.

The affidavit indicated Jones was having difficulty maintaining his balance, so he was placed in the back of the patrol unit and placed under arrest for public intoxication.

Officer Dickey then conducted a search of Jones’ bag where he “… located a medium sized bag of a clear substance in one of the side pockets. This substance was believed to be methamphetamine. I (Dickey) also located a large amount of marijuana and another bag of suspected cocaine. I also found a large amount of cash in the bag, along with a cell phone.”

While being questioned, Jones stated he was and the female subject were walking from Rose Street to Lewis Circle when he walked up to a house on Rose Street to talk to someone. The female indicated Jones had questioned her as to whether the occupants of the house were selling drugs.

The illegal narcotics found in the bag were both field tested and yielded a positive result.

“The meth weighed 23.70 grams. The cocaine weighed 8.44 grams. The marijuana weighed 3.15 ounces. The money totaled $778,” the affidavit reported.

Jones was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody for: possession of marijuana; public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than 200 grams.

The controlled substance possession charges are considered second degree felonies.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Jones’ bond total bond was set at $48,000, along with a $174 fine for public intoxication. He is still held at the Houston County Jail.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.