Palestine Man Arrested for Felony Warrants, Assaulting Officers

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – A Palestine man is in jail for numerous warrants and assaulting officers during arrest.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11th, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of N. Hwy 155 in reference to a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the involved parties. Officers were advised that the male suspect, Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, had been causing a disturbance at the location. Officers were also advised that Davidson was hiding in a white car in the parking lot.

Officers determined that Davidson had active warrants for the following:

Aggravated Robbery-two warrants

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-two warrants

Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 4g to 200g

Abandon/Endanger Child

Officers located the vehicle and observed Davidson hiding in the back seat. Officers ordered Davidson to exit the vehicle, which he refused to do. Officers then removed Davidson from the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, Davidson assaulted officers, causing minor injuries. The officers were able to gain control of Davidson and placed him into a patrol vehicle. Davidson then caused damage to the inside of the patrol vehicle.

Davidson was transported to the Anderson County jail where he continued to be combative, while threatening to kill Officers and jail staff. Davidson also spit on officers during the arrest.

Davidson was booked on the outstanding warrants, along with numerous charges including:

Assault of a Public Servant

Obstruction/Retaliation-multiple counts

Harassment of a Public Servant-multiple counts

Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport

“This is an unfortunate example of the violence our officers are facing today.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We are thankful that the officers are okay and this offender is behind bars.”

Davidson’s bonds total $300,000.