Duhon, Langham Indicted for Criminally Negligent Homicide

Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for March

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Monday, March 29 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned 24 indictments with five pending capias warrants.

When a person is indicted, they are given formal notice that it is believed that they committed a crime. The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against them but does not necessarily mean they are guilty.

Of note, criminally negligent homicide indictments were returned on Dylan Shaw Duhon and Ashley Lynn Langham in connection with the death of 17-year-old David Dunn. Duhon and Langham were also indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (Hydrocodone) and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (Xanax).

As you may recall in July of last year, it was reported Grapeland High School student David Dunn had perished from an apparent drug overdose at a residence located off of FM 1272, in Grapeland. A second unresponsive male – identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn Reed – was airlifted to a Tyler hospital and was released after several days.

The leasee of the residence, 19-year-old Dylan Shaw Duhon (now 20) was taken into custody on that same day and charged with: possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (Hydrocodone), a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (Xanax), a third-degree felony.

However, as the investigation into the incident continued, it was discovered a fourth person was involved in the tragedy and on Tuesday, July 21, Ashley Langham was taken into custody and charged with a criminally negligent homicide in connection to Dunn’s death. Two days later, on July 23, Duhon was also charged with the same crime.

Langham was involved in a relationship with Duhon and shared a residence, located at 251 PR 6263, with him. She was not at home when the drugs were found by law enforcement officers and Duhon was taken into custody.

Initial results of an autopsy show that David Dunn died from an overdose.

In an affidavit of probable cause, it was stated Duhon and Langham had taken Dunn and Reed to Houston on the night of July 13 with the intent to purchase an unknown quantity of drugs.

“David and Jaelyn were in the backseat of the truck and it is believed they were passed out in the backseat when they arrived (back) in Grapeland at the residence,” the arrest report indicated. “It is believed David Dunn and Jaelyn Reed were left in the back seat that night.”

At the time of his initial arrest, Duhon stated Dunn and Reed had spent the night at his residence and when he left for work the next day, they were both asleep on the couch. Duhon also admitted they had all been taking Xanax the previous night.

It was later learned when Duhon got ready to leave for work the next morning, Dunn and Reed were still passed out in Duhon’s truck.

“Dylan got Ashley Langham to take him to work the next morning (in a different vehicle), leaving the two subjects in the truck, all day in the heat. Ashley Langham also stated she checked on the two subjects that morning and they were still asleep,” the affidavit reported.

When Duhon returned home from work “… he located his friends – unresponsive – in the truck’s back seat. Dylan stated he did not know how they ended up in the back seat of the truck.”

The affidavit went on to say, “It is believed Ashley was also responsible for leaving the subjects in the truck in the heat of the day. It is believed that leaving the subjects in the truck closed up in the heat, led to the death of David Dunn.”

A week after Dunn’s death, Langham was taken into custody and booked into the Houston County Jail on the charge of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony. Duhon was charged with the same offense two days later.

The other indictments returned by the Grand Jury included:

Christy Louise Barber – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Chris Lee Bilsborough – Tampering with evidence.

Avery Jamal Brown – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Jeremiah Armand Brown – Theft of a firearm.

Scott Allen Burnett – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Kantriy Markeisha Burton – DWI, third or more.

Miranda Jaymes Davis – Assault of a peace officer x 2; Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Rodshard Lamar Davis – Possession of marijuana.

Marvin Lee Dixon – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Mateo Fernandez – Injury to a child x 2.

Matthew Scott Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Donte Jijuan Houston – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Alisa Michelle Jones – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Joshua Timothy Kovach – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

David Wayne Larkin – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Isaiah Jeneral Lovings – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle; Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anthony David Marzullo – Assault of a peace officer x 2;

Melvin Reagans, Jr. – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Howard Terrell – Theft.

Amanda Michelle Velez – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.