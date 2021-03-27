Lions Come up Short Against Tigers, 12-11

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CENTERVILLE – The Lovelady Lions simply ran out of gas on Tuesday night as they fell to the Centerville Tigers by a score of 12-11.

It was a back-and-forth game as Lovelady fell behind after one but came back to go ahead by a score of 5-1 in the top of the third. The Lions added another run in the sixth but the Tigers’ roared back to tie the game at six after four innings were complete.

Lovelady plated four in the top of the fifth and seemed to have the game in control. Centerville, however, had a different take on things and once again came storming back to tie the game at 10.

In the top of the sixth, the Lions went quietly but when the Tigers came to bat in the bottom of the inning, they were able to take advantage of several Lovelady miscues.

A hit-batsmen, a catcher’s interference call and an error led to a pair of Centerville runs and allowed the Tigers to take their first lead since the first inning.

The Lions, however, were not finished. Slade Murray led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk. After EJ Sandoval struck out, Murray stole second and third. He was able to trot home when Jaxson Reeves hit a sac. fly to center and made the score 12-11.

That was as close as Lovelady would get, however, as Centerville slammed the door on any chance of a comeback to pick up the District 21-2A win by a final score of 12-11.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.