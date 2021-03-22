Panthers De-Claw Tigers, 13-3

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – The Latexo Tigers were seeking to pick up their first district win in District 21-2A as they welcomed the Normangee Panthers to Tiger Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers came into the game with a mark of 0-5 while the Panthers hadn’t fared much better as their record stood at 1-5.

As the game got underway, Logan Ray was on the mound for Latexo and ran into trouble in the first inning. Ray walked two of the first three hitters he faced but had also recorded two outs on the Panthers.

It looked as if the Tigers might get out of the inning unscathed but an infield error allowed Normangee to seize a 2-0 after one.

A scoreless second faded into the third as the Panthers crossed the dish to make the score 3-0 after three.

The Tigers had a chance to get back into the game in their half of the third following a lead off single by Malachi Reece. A double-play, however, dashed the hopes of a big inning as the Panthers kept the Tigers at bay.

In the fourth inning, Normangee exploded for eight runs before Eli Filer relieved Ray on the mound.

Trailing 11-0, the Tigers fought back as they scratched out two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sam Jones led off the inning with a single and moved to second when Cameron Baker walked. Following a fly-ball out from Sebastian Maza, Kade Hauck reached on an error to load the bases with only one down.

A passed ball allowed Jones to scamper home as both Baker and Hauck advanced. Tyler Lumbreraz was up next and lifted a fly ball to center which allowed Baker to tag up, score and cut the margin to 11-2.

The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the sixth when Baker scored as Reece grounded into a fielder’s choice.

That was as close as the Tigers would get, however, as the Panthers tacked on two runs in their half of the seventh to pick up the 13-3 win.

Logan Ray was saddled with the loss after he worked 3.2 innings. He gave up 10 runs – only one earned – on seven hits. He also struck out three and walked five.

Eli Filer relieved Ray in the fourth inning and worked the final 3.1 innings. Filer gave up three runs on five hits. He also struck out two and walked one.

Kade Stone picked up the win for Normangee with six innings of work. He gave up three runs – one earned – on four hits. Stone also recorded nine Ks and walked three.

Jace Metzer worked the final inning of play for the Panthers. He didn’t allow a hit, struck out three and walked two.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.