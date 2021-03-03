District 20-2A Girls’ All District Selections Released

Houston County Well Represented
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Centerville Lady Tigers season in the Regional Quarterfinals, the All-District selections for the 2020-2021 season from District 20-2A were released.
The Co-MVP of District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandiette Teira Jones.
The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was Lovelady Lady Lion Shyanne Pipkin.
The Co-Newcomer of the Year in District 20-2A were Latexo Lady Tiger Charlee Biano Lovelady Lady Lion Aaliyah Jones.
The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were:
Grapeland Sandiettes Christi Shepherd and Mary Jane Watson.
Latexo Lady Tiger Maggie Gibbins.
Lovelady Lady Lions Macie LaRue and Rajanae Polhamus.
The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandiette Te’Lia Arthur and Lovelady Lady Lions Kortney Bynum and Haley Davidson
The Honorable Mention Team included: Grapeland Sandiettes Cyshia Black and Lila Munoz; Latexo Lady Tiger Shelby Eberts; Lovelady Lady Lions Shelby Pugh and Morgan Womack.
The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2020-2021 basketball season and for a job well done.
Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.