District 20-2A Girls’ All District Selections Released

Houston County Well Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Centerville Lady Tigers season in the Regional Quarterfinals, the All-District selections for the 2020-2021 season from District 20-2A were released.

The Co-MVP of District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandiette Teira Jones.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was Lovelady Lady Lion Shyanne Pipkin.

District 20-2A Defensive POY

Shyanne Pipkin

The Co-Newcomer of the Year in District 20-2A were Latexo Lady Tiger Charlee Biano Lovelady Lady Lion Aaliyah Jones.

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were:

Grapeland Sandiettes Christi Shepherd and Mary Jane Watson.

Latexo Lady Tiger Maggie Gibbins.

Lovelady Lady Lions Macie LaRue and Rajanae Polhamus.

District 20-2A Co-Newcomer of the Year

Aaliyah Jones

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandiette Te’Lia Arthur and Lovelady Lady Lions Kortney Bynum and Haley Davidson

The Honorable Mention Team included: Grapeland Sandiettes Cyshia Black and Lila Munoz; Latexo Lady Tiger Shelby Eberts; Lovelady Lady Lions Shelby Pugh and Morgan Womack.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2020-2021 basketball season and for a job well done.

