District 20-2A Boys’ All District Selections Released

Sandies Dominate Superlatives

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Grapeland Sandies’ season in the Class 2A UIL Boys’ Basketball State Championship Game, the All-District selections for the 2020- 2021 season from District 20-2A were released.

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Grapeland Sandies’ Head Coach Blake Doughty.

The Co-MVPs of District 20-2A are BJ Lamb from the Grapeland Sandies and Dillon Denman form the Centerville Tigers. Lamb was selected as the District MVP of the 2019-2020 and 2017-2018 seasons as well. Denman was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year last season.

The 2020-2021 Co-Offensive Players of the Year are the Grapeland Sandies’ Cadarian Wiley and the Groveton Indians’ King Jones.

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was Grapeland Sandie Keizion Ashford. Ashford was the District MVP in the 2018-2019 season and was the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2019-2020 season.

The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-2A is Leon Cougar Tyler Kirschner.

The Sixth Man of the Year was Grapeland Sandie Omarian Wiley.

The 2020-2021 First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were Grapeland Sandies Michael Dancer and Riley Murchison. Murchison was selected as last season’s Newcomer of the Year.

Lovelady Lions Slade Murray and Caleb Gilchrist were also selected to the First Team squad. Murray was chosen to last year’s First Team All-District squad as well.

Centerville Tigers Clayton Bell and Brant Roberts were selected for First Team honors.

Leon Cougar Tyson Cornett was chosen to the First Team All-District squad.

And last but not least, Groveton Indians Trenton Torregrossa and Malaki Stewart were selected to the First Team.

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandie Johnny Lamb; Latexo Tigers Eli Filer, Tyler Lumbreraz and Logan Ray; Leon Cougar Jacob Robinson; Lovelady Lion Keivon Skinner; Slocum Mustangs Zach Bennett; and Centerville Tiger Ethan Fiori.

Honorable Mention honors went to Grapeland Sandies Lekerian Smith and Cole Goolsby; Leon Cougars Stran Copeland, Logan Noey and Nick Leggett; Centerville Tigers BJ Kelly, Karter Korregay, Paxton Hancock and Andrew Newman; Latexo Tigers Malachi Reece, Sam Jones and Jack Crow; Lovelady Lions Shamar Terry; Shaun Easterling; Cole Harris and Skylar Pipkin; and Slocum Mustangs Ronnie Bynum, Will Raines and Lincoln Smith.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young men on this list for a very enjoyable 2020-2021 basketball season and for a job well done.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.