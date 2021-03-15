TABC All Region Teams Announced

Several Area Hoopsters Recognized

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Earlier this week, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) announced the All-Region teams which included several Grapeland Sandies and a Sandiette.

The Grapeland Sandiettes were represented by Teira Jones, who was selected to her third consecutive Class 2A Region III All-Region team. Jones was also selected to the Region III All-Region team in 2019 and 2020. In addition, Jones was selected to the Class 2A All-State team in 2019 and 2020.

Keizion Ashford

Jones was joined on the Class 2A Region III All-Region squad by District 20-2A opponent Shania West from Centerville.

From Anderson County, Frankston’s Abbie Ramsey was selected to the Class 2A Region III All-Region team and was joined by Cayuga’s Briley Shaw.

At the Class 1A level, the Neches Lady Tigers were represented on the Class 1A Region IV All-Region team by Emily Hill, Kaci Kimbrough and Lexi Rogers.

Moving to the boys’ end of the court, the Grapeland Sandies placed three players on the Class 2A Region III All-Region Team. They were: Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley.

BJ Lamb

For Ashford, this is his third consecutive selection as he was chosen to the All-Region team in 2019 and in 2020. Ashford was also selected to the Class 2A All-State team last year.

Lamb was also selected to his third Class 2A All-Region team as he was chosen to the All-Region team in 2018 and 2020. In addition, Lamb was selected to the All-State team during the 2017-2018 season and the 2019-2020 season.

Wiley, who is a junior this year, was selected to his second consecutive Class 2A Region III All-Region team.

The three Sandies were joined on the Class 2A Region III All-Region squad by District 20-2A opponent Dillon Denman from Centerville.

Cadarian Wiley

At the Class 1A level, the Neches Tigers were represented on the Class 1A Region IV All-Region team by Jase Kincade and John Snider.

The All-State teams have not been released as of yet.

From all us at The Messenger, we would like to extend our congratulations to all of the student-athletes named to the All-Region teams and say thank for a very enjoyable year of basketball.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.