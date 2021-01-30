Kennard’s Mikey Curry Picks Up Grand Champion Awards

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Kennard High School Senior Mikey Curry has been busy. Recently he picked up two Grand Champion’s Awards for showing his Brahman heifer in Oklahoma City and in Fort Worth.

“My father and grandfather raised cattle all their lives. When we were young, my dad brought it to our attention and so we got involved with it a young age and I just fell in love with Brahman cattle,” Mikey said when asked how he became involved with showing cattle.

He explained last summer he had an opportunity to go to work for rancher Jim Williams who owns the V8 Ranch in Wharton.

“They run about 500 head of Brahman cattle. It’s one of the biggest Brahman ranches in the United States. It was a unique opportunity,” he said.

Mikey said he plans on staying active in the cattle industry while he attends college.

“I plan on going to A&M and majoring in Animal Science and minoring in Agri-Business. After that, I plan on staying in the cattle industry and raising Brahman cattle myself, while working for V8.”

Asked about the recent Fort Worth show called Cowgirls in Cowtown, Mikey said, “It’s normally the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo but Fort Worth got cancelled because of COVID-19. These other folks came along and managed to get enough sponsors to put a show on. It was similar to the Fort Worth Stock Show but they just made it all heifers. That’s where the Cowgirls part came in so they called it Cowgirls in Cowtown.”

The one in Oklahoma City was known as the Cattleman’s Congress and Mikey proudly said his heifer won the Grand Champion’s Award there as well.

“I plan on showing in San Antonio and Houston. I’ll also come back home for the (Houston) County show. I have a bunch of other shows like the Brahman International Show in March. That will be a big show,” he said.

Mikey added he would like to thank his FFA Advisor Brandon Whitten, Extension Agent Jo Smith, his family and mentors like Jim Williams, along with the V8 team.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.