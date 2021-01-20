Lady Bulldogs Come up Short Against Teague

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

TEAGUE – The Crockett Lady Bulldogs were on the road last Friday as they traveled to Teague to take on the Lady Lions in a District 20-3A matchup.

Crockett fell behind early on and despite a couple of runs to get back in the game during the second half, the Lady Lions were simply too strong as the Lady Bulldogs fell by a final score of 74-48.

Teague opened up the game on fire from the field. Jolee Haley and Reagan Heggins both drained seven for the Lady Lions in the first quarter. Laura Knight knocked down a three and Alexis Dancer had two as the Lady Lions took a 19-12 lead after one.

Crockett saw Quenisha Henderson put in five first quarter points while Tocarra Johnson worked inside for a pair of baskets. A’naya Wooten also added three to close out the Lady Bulldogs point production in the first.

Haley took over in the second quarter for Teague as she poured in 10 points. Heggins dropped in four more while Mollie Sims drained a three to help give the Lady Lions a 36-25 lead at halftime.

Henderson knocked down a pair of threes in the second to help keep the Lady Bulldogs within shouting distance. Wooten, Tyshonda Bell and Keaton Crabtree all found the scoring column with two apiece while Johnson made one of two from the free throw line to round out Crockett’s first half scoring.

After the break, the Lady Bulldogs managed to cut the lead to under 10 but the Lady Lions responded with an 11-0 run to push their lead out to 20 before settling for a 56-38 lead after three quarters.

Johnson poured in six points for Crockett in the third while Henderson hit her fourth three of the game. Crabtree and Wooten split the other four points in the period.

Dancer had six and Mallory Steen netted five for Teague in the third quarter while Haley connected from behind the arc. Takoria Jones also had three points while Ashlynn Forge added a basket to push the lead to 18.

The fourth quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs mount a comeback attempt and once again managed to cut the lead to single digits. Unfortunately, that was as close as Crockett would come however as Teague pulled away late to pick up the 74-48 win.

On the game, the Lady Bulldogs were led by Quenisha Henderson and Tocarra Johnson with 14 points apiece. A’naya Wooten netted seven, Keaton Crabtree dropped in six and Tyshonda Bell closed out the scoring with five.

The Lady Lions were led by Jolee Haley with a game-high 22 points. Reagan Heggins threw in 16 and Alexis Dancer was also in double-figures with 13. Mallory Steen had eight and Mollie Sims had five. Takoria Jones and Laura Knight both had three while Ashlynn Forge and Al’Ladrian Simpson both had two apiece to account for the Teague scoring.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.