HCSO Positions Discussed by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a called meeting on Tuesday morning, Jan. 19 to take care of some human resources matters at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Once the meeting was called to order, County Auditor Melissa Jeter explained newly elected Sheriff Randy Hargrove was wanting to consider amending the positions allocated at the HCSO.

Jeter explained the plan was to reduce an investigator’s position, reduce a courthouse security deputy/major crimes position and reduce a second investigator’s position. In return, there would be an increase two patrol sergeant’s positions and creating a sergeant/bailiff’s position at the courthouse.

Hargrove added, “We are making a lot of changes right now and I know it seems kind of fast, but it will help the office, the county and the citizens of the county. At the same time, I think it is saving just a little bit of money on our payroll budget.”

A motion was made seconded and unanimously approved.

The next item of business pertained to approving a new job description for a lieutenant at the HCSO. With very little discussion, the matter was approved.

In other matters brought before the court:

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

The bonds for County and District Officials who took office beginning on Jan. 1 were approved by the court.

The court authorized the transfer of a garbage franchise agreement from Buell Sanitation to Pineywoods Sanitation, Inc. This affects the unincorporated areas of Precincts Two and Three.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.