Lady Tigers Ride Fourth Quarter Surge to Win, 48-39

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROSSROADS – The Latexo Lady Tigers hit the road last Friday night for their final game before the Christmas Holidays as they traveled to Cross Roads to take on the Lady Bobcats.

The game was close throughout most of the contest as the two teams swapped lead through most of the first three quarters. The final eight minutes, however, belonged to Latexo as the Lady Tigers pulled away for a 48-39 win.

The game started out slow as both teams seemed to be trying to figure out their opponent. Jansyn Hughes dropped in eight for Crossroads while Skylar Mershon added two.

Charlee Biana paced the Lady Tigers with seven first quarter points while Sydnee Craven added four and Shelby Ebert had one to help Latexo take a 12-10 lead after the initial eight minutes of play.

The second quarter saw the two opponents battle it out in the paint in what amounted to a standstill. Mershon connected on a pair of threes for the Lady Bobcats while Brode Lawrence broke into the scoring column with five. Both Kamryn Baker and Alli Reynolds had two apiece to bring the Crossroads’ first half scoring to a close.

Maggie Gibbins took over for Latexo in the second quarter as she poured in 13 points. Biana also dropped in three to help the Lady Tigers take a 28-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, both teams struggled with their offense which allowed Crossroads to come back and tie the game at 33 after three periods of play were in the books.

Hughes netted four for the Lady Bobcats while Lawrence and Reynolds both hit a pair of shots from the charity stripe.

Biana kept the Lady Tigers in the game with five points in the third which kept Latexo tied up with the home team as the two squads headed into the final eight minutes of play.

The fourth quarter saw the Lady Tigers clamp down on defense as they only allowed the Lady Bobcats one basket from the field to go along with four of 10 shooting from the free throw line.

Gibbins drained a pair of threes for Latexo while Ebert went for four. Kennedy Patterson hit a big three, Biana had two and Craven made one of two from the line as the Lady Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the game by a final score of 48-39.

On the game, the Lady Bobcats were led in scoring by Jansyn Hughes with 14 points. Skyler Mershon netted eight and Brode Lawrence had seven. Both Kamryn Baker and Alli Reynolds had four while Anna Cook closed out the Crossroads’ scoring with one.

Latexo was led Maggie Gibbins with a game-high 19 points and was joined in double-digit scoring by Charlee Biana with 17. Both Sydnee Craven and Shelby Ebert dropped in five while Kennedy Patterson chipped in two to round out the Lady Tigers’ point production.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.