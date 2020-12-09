Buzzer Beater Gives Latexo 42-40 Win

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – Don’t look now, but the Latexo Tigers are starting to make some noise on the hardwood and just might be a dark-horse, playoff contender in District 20-2A, if last Saturday’s game against the Laneville Yellow Jackets is any indication.

With the score tied at 40 and the clock ticking down in the final period, the Tigers brought the ball up court and got the rock into the hands of Logan Ray. Ray took his time and launched a shot that found the bottom of the net as time expired to give Latexo the 42-40 win over Laneville.

As the game got underway, points were at a premium as neither team eclipsed the double digit mark. The Yellow Jackets took an early 7-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play on the strength of four points from Jeroderick Arnett and a three-pointer from Demarea Lewis.

Sam Jones dropped in four first quarter points for the Tigers while Tyler Lumbreraz chipped in the other two.

The second quarter saw Laneville’s Adolfo Martinez catch fire from three-point land as he dropped in three treys for the Yellow Jackets. Arnett added another four to his total and DeAndre Thomas notched a bucket as Laneville opened up a 22-18 lead by halftime.

The Tigers stayed within striking distance as Jones went for another four points in the second whole both Eli Filer Filer and Malachi Reece had three each. Logan Ray also got in the scoring column with a basket to bring the Latexo first half scoring to a close.

Following the break, the Tigers battled back to within one by the end of the third quarter. Ray netted four in the quarter while Lumbreraz and Jack Crow had two apiece. Both Filer and Jones were one of two from the line as Latexo only trailed 29-28 with eight minutes left in the game.

Laneville’s points in the third came from Laterion Pauley with five and Jeroderick Arnett with two.

As the Tigers continued to mount a comeback, the Yellow Jackets began to foul and sent the Tigers to the line 13 times where they hit just enough to keep it close until Ray hit his last-second shot to pull out the 42-40 win.

Latexo’s fourth quarter points came from Ray with five, Lumbreraz with four, Filer and Jones with two apiece and Crow with one.

The Yellow Jackets scoring came from Martinez with four, Pauley with three and both Thomas along with Jamarcus Blanton with two each.

On the game, Laneville was paced by Adolfo Martinez with a game-high 13 points. Jeroderick Arnett was also in double figures with 10 while Laterion Pauley dropped in eight. DeAndre Thomas put in four, Demarea Lewis hit a three and Jamarcus Blanton added a basket to round out the Yellow Jackets’ scoring.

The Tigers were led by Sam Jones and Logan Ray with 11 points each. Tyler Lumbreraz had eight, Eli Filer went for six while both Jack Crow and Malachi Reece had three each.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.