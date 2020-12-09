Sandies Move to 6-0

Grapeland Takes Down Alpha Omega Academy, 67-55

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HUNTSVILLE – After a hard-fought 47-39 win on Friday evening – over the Class 4A Mabank Panthers – the Grapeland Sandies were back in action Saturday afternoon as they traveled to Huntsville to take on the Alpha Omega Academy Lions.

The game was an early-season battle between two powerhouse basketball programs as the Sandies came into the game ranked #2 in Class 2A while the Lions were ranked #4 in Class 2A TAPPS.

Despite having played the night before, the Sandies appeared to be the fresher of the two teams as they raced out to 15-point lead after the first eight minutes of play. BJ Lamb and Riley Murchison came out of the locker room on fire as both knocked down a pair of three-pointers to go along with a two-pointer from the field. Keizion Ashford and Cadarian Wiley had four apiece while Omarian Wiley chipped in two.

In what was a preview for the remainder of the game, AOA’s Wade Williams poured in nine first quarter points to pace the Lions while Kadon Judie added two as the Lions found themselves down 26-11 after one.

The high-flying Grapeland offense came back to earth in the second period but still managed to extend their lead to 18 at halftime. C. Wiley worked inside for nine points while O. Wiley added four to close out the Sandies first half point production.

Williams continued to prove he was a force to be reckoned with as he added six to his total in the second quarter. He was joined in the scoring column by Harrison Allen with three and Judie with one as the first half came to an end with the visiting Sandies up by a score of 39-21.

Following the break, Williams took over the game and helped whittle the Grapeland lead down to nine by the end of the third quarter as he scored 13 while Blaine Ringo dropped in two.

The Sandies opened the second half ice cold. Their shooting touch seemed to have disappeared as the Lions pressured Grapeland into some uncharacteristic turnovers. Still, behind four points from Ashford and another two from C. Wiley, the Sandies managed to take a 45-36 lead into the final period of play.

Try as they might, the Lions simply could not finish their comeback. Williams continued to pose problems for the Grapeland D as he poured in 15 while both Allen and Judie added two to close out the AOA fourth quarter scoring.

Lamb, who had been quiet in the second and third quarters, erupted for 10 points in the final period of play to help put the game on ice for Grapeland. O. Wiley added five, C. Wiley dropped in four and Ashford had three as the Sandies held off the Lions to pick up the 67-55 win.

AOA was led in scoring by Wade Williams with a game-high 43 points. Harrison Allen and Kadon Judie both had five for the Lions while Blaine Ringo added two to account for the AOA scoring.

The Sandies were led by Cadarian Wiley with 19 points, five boards, one assist and one steal. BJ Lamb was right behind with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals. Keizion Ashford went for 11 points with six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Omarian Wiley saw extended action on Saturday and he also dropped in 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Riley Murchison added eight points, two rebounds and one assist.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.