District 11-2A DI All-District Selections Released

EAST TEXAS – With the loss of the Normangee Panthers to the Beckville Bearcats in the Regional Round of the 2020 UIL Class 2A DI Playoffs Finals on Nov. 27, the postseason All-District honors from District 11-2A were announced.

The district is comprised of: the Grapeland Sandies; the Alto Yellow Jackets; the Centerville Tigers; the Groveton Indians; the Leon Cougars; and the Normangee Panthers. The top four teams – 1) Normangee 2) Leon 3) Centerville and 4) Grapeland – qualified for the playoffs.

Grapeland fell in the Bi-District round to the Hearne Eagles. Centerville lost in the Bi-District round to the Holland Hornets. Leon fell in the Area round to the Timpson Bears and as previously mentioned, Normangee was knocked out of the playoffs by Beckville.

The 2020 Grapeland Sandies District 11-2A DI All-District selections are:

First Team Offense:

Keizion Ashford – Wide Receiver

Jason DeCluette – Offensive Lineman

Cadarian Wiley – Running Back

First Team Defense:

Keizion Ashford – Defensive Back

Cooper Sheridan – Linebacker

Cadarian Wiley – Defensive Back

Second Team Offense:

Landon Jackson – Offensive Lineman

BJ Lamb – Quarterback

Riley Murchison – Wide Receiver

Second Team Defense:

Sean Cannon – Defensive Lineman

Michael Dancer – Defensive Back

Colton Franklin – Linebacker

Honorable Mention:

Jayce Elliot – Offensive Lineman

Wyatt Lewis – Offensive Lineman

Lekarian Smith – Running Back

Omarian Wiley – Wide Receiver

