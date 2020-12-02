District 11-2A DI All-District Selections Released

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
EAST TEXAS – With the loss of the Normangee Panthers to the Beckville Bearcats in the Regional Round of the 2020 UIL Class 2A DI Playoffs Finals on Nov. 27, the postseason All-District honors from District 11-2A were announced.
The district is comprised of: the Grapeland Sandies; the Alto Yellow Jackets; the Centerville Tigers; the Groveton Indians; the Leon Cougars; and the Normangee Panthers. The top four teams – 1) Normangee 2) Leon 3) Centerville and 4) Grapeland – qualified for the playoffs.
Grapeland fell in the Bi-District round to the Hearne Eagles. Centerville lost in the Bi-District round to the Holland Hornets. Leon fell in the Area round to the Timpson Bears and as previously mentioned, Normangee was knocked out of the playoffs by Beckville.
The 2020 Grapeland Sandies District 11-2A DI All-District selections are:
First Team Offense:
Keizion Ashford – Wide Receiver
Jason DeCluette – Offensive Lineman
Cadarian Wiley – Running Back
First Team Defense:
Keizion Ashford – Defensive Back
Cooper Sheridan – Linebacker
Cadarian Wiley – Defensive Back
Second Team Offense:
Landon Jackson – Offensive Lineman
BJ Lamb – Quarterback
Riley Murchison – Wide Receiver
Second Team Defense:
Sean Cannon – Defensive Lineman
Michael Dancer – Defensive Back
Colton Franklin – Linebacker
Honorable Mention:
Jayce Elliot – Offensive Lineman
Wyatt Lewis – Offensive Lineman
Lekarian Smith – Running Back
Omarian Wiley – Wide Receiver
Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.