American Legion Hosting Veterans Day Lunch

Veterans and Spouses Urged to Attend

CROCKETT – The American Legion Post #134 would like to invite all veterans and their spouses to the post on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 for a complimentary lunch to be held in their honor.

The Crockett HEB sponsored luncheon will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm at 1000 Brazos St. in the Davy Crockett Park.

The members of the American Legion thank you for your service and invite you to join them as members. If you are already a member, please bring another veteran with you so they may learn about the services provided and be honored.