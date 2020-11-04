Trojans Collar Bulldogs, 41-13

Crockett Falls into Third Place in District 9-3A DI

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

COLDSPRING – The Crockett Bulldogs hit the road on Friday, Oct.30 as they traveled to Coldspring to take on the Trojans in a District 9-3A DI tilt with major playoff implications.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 5-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in league play while the Trojans were 6-2 overall and also 3-1 in district. The contest would be a showdown for the presumed second seed in the playoff format and for a while, the Bulldogs seemed to have the Trojans against the ropes.

A late first half touchdown by Coldspring, however, seemed to deflate Crockett’s hopes as they fell by a final score of 41-13.

The game started with a bang as Coldspring-Oakhurst scored on their third play from scrimmage. The Trojans first possession started at their own 33. Two running plays brought up a third-and-two and on that play, Contavious Parker-Harden found a gap in the middle of the Crockett defense and galloped 60 yards for the game’s first score.

The extra point was no good but with less than two minutes gone, Coldspring led 6-0.

The Bulldogs’ first possession ended with a punt and the Trojans took over at their own 36. This time, the Crockett defense stood tall and forced a punt from Coldspring.

Crockett started with the ball at their own 40. Two Keyshun Easterling runs netted two yards, but on third down, a pass interference call gave the Bulldogs new life and moved them into the Trojan end of the field.

A 38-yard pass from Jadyn Collins to Ty White moved the ball to the Coldspring seven. Demuntreon Bedford picked up a yard on first down and then Courtney Byrd took it the rest of the way on second down for a six-yard TD. Antonio Cruz knocked home the PAT and with 4:19 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 7-6.

The Trojans didn’t waste any time in reclaiming the lead. Starting at their own 23, Parker-Harden picked up six yards on first down. The next play saw Greg Terry bounce off two would-be tacklers at the line of scrimmage and then outrace the Crockett defenders to the end zone for a 71-yard TD.

Coldspring QB Duke Lawniczak found TE Dante Eldridge on the try for two and with 3:16 left in the first quarter, the Trojans had reclaimed the lead. 14-7.

The Bulldogs battled back the next time they had the ball and cut the lead to one. Tywoin Delane got the Crockett attack going with an eight-yard carry on first down. After a holding call put the Bulldogs in a third and 12 situation, Collins found Jace Johnson for 14 yards and a first down.

Delane gained two on first down and on second down, Collins kept it himself and scampered 13 yards down to the Coldspring 32. Delane followed with a pick up of three while an offsides call against the Trojans, moved the ball to the 24.

AJ Wallace picked up three more and then Delane rammed the ball inside the 10-yard line. Easterling picked up the remaining six yards as he burst into the end zone with 10:33 remaining in the first half. The PAT was blocked but the Bulldogs had sliced the Trojans’ lead to 14-13.

The two teams traded punts throughout the remainder of the second quarter, until less than a minute remained in the half. After Coldspring fielded a Crockett punt, they took possession at the midfield stripe.

On first down, Lawniczak was under pressure but managed to get off a deep pass that was hauled in by Thomas Jackson at the Crockett three-yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Parker-Harden found the edge of the defense and slipped into the end zone for six points. The PAT was good and with only two seconds left in the half, Coldspring led 21-13.

The second half saw the Bulldogs and Trojans exchange punts to start the third quarter. On the Trojans’ second possession of the half, Parker-Harden broke free on a 60-yard scoring romp. The extra point was good and with just over six minutes left in the third, the Trojans extended their lead to 28-13.

Try as they might, the Bulldogs could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. Crockett came close a couple of times but couldn’t come up with a big play when they needed it most. The Trojans added two more scores before the clock expired to make the final score 41-13.

The loss knocks the Bulldogs into a third place tie with the Trinity Tigers. Crockett will host Trinity on Friday night, Nov. 6. Kickoff from Monte Jack Driskell Stadium is scheduled for 7 pm. The winner of the Bulldogs/Tigers clash will face the number two seed out of District 10-3A DI, while the loser will face the one seed out of District 10-3A DI.

